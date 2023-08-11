Closing arguments begin in Joel David Chavez murder trial

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Closing arguments got underway on Friday morning in the murder trial of the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

After four days of testimony, Thursday wrapped up the case of the state vs. Joel David Chavez III.

Chavez is accused in the 2020 killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Gracy Espinoza whose body was found strangled and stabbed on Plum Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

A total of 19 witnesses took the stand including Gracy’s sister, Maria Espinoza, Gracy’s mother Mayra Rivera, Ryan Christopher Mendiola who was with Gracy the night before her murder and Chavez’s father, Joel David Chavez Jr.

On Thursday after Joel David Chavez Jr’s testimony, the state rested its case.

Friday morning started with closing arguments from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

Rogelio Soto and Roberto Guterriez went over the key points of the case and reiterated that it was a case of control, power and revenge.

A possible verdict is expected to be reached by Friday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.