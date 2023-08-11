Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Jury finds Joel David Chavez III guilty of murder

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After four days of testimony, and hours of deliberation, the jury has found Joel David Chavez III guilty of capital murder.

Chavez III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Joel David Chavez was found guilty in the 2020 killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Gracy Espinoza whose body was found strangled and stabbed on Plum Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

A total of 19 witnesses took the stand including Gracy’s sister, Maria Espinoza, Gracy’s mother Mayra Rivera, Ryan Christopher Mendiola who was with Gracy the night before her murder and Chavez’s father, Joel David Chavez Jr.

On Thursday after Joel David Chavez Jr’s testimony, the state rested its case.

Friday morning started with closing arguments from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

Rogelio Soto and Roberto Gutierrez went over the key points of the case and reiterated that it was a case of control, power, and revenge.

