Not much of a change the dangerous heat is expected to continue until next week.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it just seems like the forecast is a copy and paste, with dangerous heat and rain free conditions continuing. The persistent high pressure will continue to dominate across South Texas, producing heat index values of 110 to 120. Critical fire weather conditions remain possible today through the weekend. However, if winds increase a bit more than expected, it is possible that conditions could warrant a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. Sunny day, hot and humid to hot and dry expected to reach a high of 110 feeling like 116 with gusts up to 28mph.Not much of a relief from the heat tonight with temps around the 90s , expected reach a low near 82 with gust up to 34mph. Sunny , hot ,humid to dry conditions and dangerous heat index value (110 or higher)will continue into next week. Have a great weekend and be weather aware.

