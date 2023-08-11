Shop Local
Two men arrested following human smuggling pursuit that resulted in crash, DPS says

Driver, 20-year-old Carlos Humberto of El Cenizo and a passenger 21-year-old Rene Galvan, of Laredo(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are arrested by authorities following a two-vehicle accident that sent several people to the hospital Thursday night.

DPS detained the driver, 20-year-old Carlos Humberto of El Cenizo and a passenger 21-year-old Rene Galvan, of Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7 p.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Hyundai vehicle that was believed to be harboring undocumented immigrants.

According to DPS, while traveling northbound on Zapata Highway near Santa Fe, the Hyundai struck a Nissan passenger car near Cielito Lindo.

As a result of the collision, Galvan three undocumented immigrants were transported to the hospital.

None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening.

