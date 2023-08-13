Fires reported along U.S. Highway 59

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Witnesses reported several small brush fires along U.S. Highway 59 on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The initial reports of the fires took place at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon took place about 3 miles east out of Laredo.

Black smoke could be seen making its way toward the highway.

Fire crews with the Webb County Fire Department were out there trying to put out the fires.

Witnesses said traffic was almost at a standstill this afternoon and vehicles had to be rerouted.

the Webb County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to KGNS they were helping redirect traffic at the scene.

KGNS contacted the Webb County Fire Department to ask for additional information.

