Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four people are killed following a tragic car accident in south Laredo Sunday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Highway 359 and Cuatro Vientos.

Authorities say, a single vehicle lost control, went off road, air-borne and crashed.

The vehicle caught fire and a total of four people were killed in the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

