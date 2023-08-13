Hot, Slim Shower Chance Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our heat will continue through the 7 day forecast period. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will not reach us, but will be close enough during Tuesday for a slim chance of a shower (slim chance, I will watch). The dome of heat, while not quite as intense and tall, will still be our weather control though the forecast period.

