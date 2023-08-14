Shop Local
Accident reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on the southbound lane of I-35 Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 near Lafayette.

According to a witness, a red truck crashed into a barrier.

As a result, only one lane is open for travel while crews work to clear the scene.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but a passerby said the truck had visible damages.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

