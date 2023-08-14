Shop Local
Air quality monitors to be installed at Word Trade Bridge

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Air quality remains a top concern especially for those living near the World Trade Bridge in north Laredo; however, federal funds will be used to assess air quality.

On Monday, $150,000 of federal funds were announced for the design and implementation of a three air quality measurement systems.

Two of them will be placed around the World Trade Bridge and the other one in Nuevo Laredo.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said this project is part of the World Trade Bridge expansion and will gather environmental data, such as temperature, humidity, and dew points.

“We want trade, but we got to know with clear eye, what are the emissions and what steps do we take, so we want trade, we want commerce, but at the same time not at the expense of the safety of individuals,” said Congressman Cuellar.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute and TAMIU will be monitoring the air quality levels and the results will be provided to federal and state officials but also to the public through a dashboard.

