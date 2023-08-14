Communities in Schools to hold back to 80s fundraising concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is inviting the community to help the children it serves by dancing the night away during its upcoming fundraiser.

Next Saturday, the Communities in Schools Laredo Branch will host its back to the 80s fundraising concert at the Life Down pavilion.

For the past 33 years, the Communities in Schools Laredo branch has been helping at-risk students continue their education by providing them with the proper services they need.

Sandy Salinas the director of program services said this event will help them generate funds so they can continue their mission.

“For us, there is no reason why kids should not be in school, so if there’s a barrier that they have that’s preventing them from coming to school whether it’s helping them with their mental health, maybe they don’t, they lack their basic necessities so CIS is there to be able to provide those services to the students and we work with the families as well,” said Salinas.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Life Downs Pavillion at 7 p.m.

For more information on tickets call 956-791-2199.

