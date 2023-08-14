Shop Local
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Four teenagers are confirmed to have died following a tragic car accident on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 359 and Cuatro Vientos in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the car lost control, veering off-road and becoming airborne before crashing.

The car caught fire upon impact, resulting in the death of all four occupants.

The Laredo Police Department is reporting that due to the severity of the incident, the identities of the four individuals who lost their lives will be confirmed using DNA and medical records.

While their names have not officially been released, their ages are two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old man, and a 15-year-old girl.

The vehicle was owned by the female victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

