Gold Star Mother in Laredo reacts to ongoing investigation into Kabul airport attack

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two years since the deadly Kabul exit that killed 13 service members.

For the past two months, parents of some of the fallen service members, known as ‘Gold Star Families’ are demanding lawmakers for answers on their exit.

One of the service members killed in the attack was Laredoan Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Since the attack at the Kabul Airport, many of the parents have turned to the federal government for answers on the exit, others are turning to the media to get their message across.

Some of the parents have called the exit a catastrophic matter and others saying that it should not have happened.

Elizabeth Holguin is one of the mothers still grieving her son Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza who was killed that fateful day on Aug. 26.

Her thoughts differ from those of other Gold Star parents.

“I actually, you know we all have our own mattered thoughts and believes, and I really haven’t gotten into that, you know I’ve read what they are kind of doing and all that, but me personally I have not have the opportunity to actually get into that,” said Holguin.

Elizabeth supports the other families’ pleas but at this time, her youngest children need her the most.

Currently, Elizabeth is working on some projects to honor her late son.

Lawmakers like Congressman Henry Cuellar introduced a bill to rename the Del Mar Post Office in Laredo after local fallen military heroes which includes Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.