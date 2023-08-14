Joel David Chavez III found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After nearly three years, the man accused of killing his girlfriend who was carrying their unborn child at the time was found guilty and received his sentence.

After just four days of trial and roughly an hour of deliberations, Joel David Chavez III, 26, was found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend Gracy Espinoza.

On Friday, at the 111th, District Court Judge Monica Notzon read Chavez the jury’s guilty verdict of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

The state used their last chance to tell jurors that Chavez wanted to control Gracy wanting power over her actions such as who she was able to talk to and where she was at all times.

The relationship ended in revenge with Chavez strangling Gracy and stabbing her once she was dead.

It was an emotional sense of closure for Gracy’s sister Maria Teresa Espinoza who read her impact statement to Chavez saying that he not only killed her sister but her best friend.

“Because if only one of us had her at that night *inaudible*. None of this would’ve happened, and we wouldn’t have been here today. We would’ve been celebrating her baby’s birthday: 2 years and 5 months, but we can’t because of you,” said Espinoza.

