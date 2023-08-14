Shop Local
Johnny Carinos to return after fire destroyed restaurant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Johnny Carinos’ corporate office announced that the Laredo restaurant will be rebuilt.

This comes after the restaurant caught fire on June 23.

The building was deemed a total loss by the Laredo Fire Department.

Officials with Johnny Carinos have not said when construction will begin but they did say they will rebuild at the same location.

Carinos has been in Laredo since 1999.

