Laredo City Council approves funding for Boys and Girls Club renovations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - During last week’s city council meeting, the Boys and Girls Club received funding for improvements for their building on Santa Maria.

Robert Eads, the CEO of the organization said the building has already undergone repairs to its air conditioning system, but the facility still needs additional work, especially their restrooms.

Eads said the funding is a blessing since the money the club receives from kids is not enough to cover the renovation expenses.

“City council has committed to give $150,000 to the Boys and Girls Club on Santa Maria. It is a city owned facility so It makes sense that to give this money to the Boys and Girls Club since its owned by the city,” said Eads. “We will turn it around and use it to fix the plumbing, so it improves the building but we know that the kids shouldn’t be going into the facilities the way they are.”

According to Eads, they added an extra $60,000 to help cover some expenses for other clubs.

Eads said the boys and girls that are interested in joining would only need to pay $10.

The club is for children 12-years-old and under.

