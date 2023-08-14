Shop Local
Laredo International Airport to undergo renovations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frequent flyers in Laredo will start to see some new changes at the Laredo International Airport.

Renovations are expected to start at the airport, which includes an automated air conditioning system.

Airport officials say the renovations are part of a 17-million-dollar project.

According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the remodeling of the terminal will come with a new roof and escalators.

Sanchez adds that a new plane will also be arrive in Sept. that will offer more capacity for travelers.

