Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police officers help young entrepreneur by purchasing from lemonade stand

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This past weekend was National Garage Sale weekend so a Laredo grandmother put on a garage sale while her granddaughter Maddie joined in with a lemonade popsicle stand.

Maddie’s mother took to social media saying that Maddie didn’t have much luck when it came to customers until officers from the Laredo Police Department arrived to purchase a popsicle.

Maddie’s grandmother said it made her day and Maddie ended up making more money from her sales than her grandmother.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Joel David Chavez
Jury finds Joel David Chavez III guilty of murder
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35

Latest News

Laredo City Council approves funding for Boys and Girls Club renovations
Laredo City Council approves funding for Boys and Girls Club renovations
Noon newscast recording
Laredo City Council approves funding for Boys and Girls Club renovations
File photo:
Laredo International Airport to undergo renovations
Laredo Police searching for man believed to have access to stolen gun
Laredo Police searching for man believed to have access to stolen gun