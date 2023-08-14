Laredo Police officers help young entrepreneur by purchasing from lemonade stand

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This past weekend was National Garage Sale weekend so a Laredo grandmother put on a garage sale while her granddaughter Maddie joined in with a lemonade popsicle stand.

Maddie’s mother took to social media saying that Maddie didn’t have much luck when it came to customers until officers from the Laredo Police Department arrived to purchase a popsicle.

Maddie’s grandmother said it made her day and Maddie ended up making more money from her sales than her grandmother.

