Laredo Police searching for man believed to have access to stolen gun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking to the community for help in tracking down a man who may have stolen a gun.

According to reports, it happened on Thursday, as a man was allegedly looking through several vehicles in the Vineyard and Winfield subdivisions.

Reports say after coming across an unlocked vehicle, he stole a gun that was inside.

Police are now hoping the community can help identify him.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or whereabouts call 956-727-TIPS or 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

