Laredo remains at stage one water conservation; officials continue to monitor water usage

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City of Laredo leaders continue to monitor the water usage in the community.

Officials say the recent fires have kept them on high alert.

And say the recent fires are keeping them on high alert...

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is asking the public to be mindful when using water.

Doctor Trevino said the city is currently in stage one of its conservation plan which means conserving water is voluntary and no restrictions are enforced.

However, Dr. Trevino is asking residents not to waste water during this crucial time.

“This is voluntary thing, but I think people need to cooperate. We see high temperatures everyday, they are not going away. If the heat continues and the drought continues, there is a possibility, conversations, that have been held on that stage 2 would be mandatory on how water would be used,” said Dr. Trevino.

If the city goes into stage two, those who are caught violating the irrigation schedule could receive a citation of up to $500.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.