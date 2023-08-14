Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury

FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Aug 17, 2022. Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where Oliverson seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.

Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds,” Little League International said Monday in a statement.

This year’s tournament starts this week and runs from Aug. 16-27.

The Oliverson family had kept Easton’s condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends until the end of 2022. The family later sued the league and the company that made the bed.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on last September in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Little League did not comment on the lawsuit. A message left Monday for the Oliveron’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Joel David Chavez
Jury finds Joel David Chavez III guilty of murder
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35

Latest News

Air quality monitors to be installed at Word Trade Bridge
Air quality monitors to be installed at Word Trade Bridge
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Posting of Trump charges, quickly withdrawn, muddies long day of grand jury testimony in Georgia
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance Late Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast