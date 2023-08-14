Shop Local
Man convicted of killing UISD Coach appeals 50 year sentence

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Attorneys representing Jorge Rodriguez Jr. who was sentenced to 50 years in prison are now appealing his sentence.

Rodriguez was convicted for the murder of Rolando Ramos, a UISD coach, back in February 2020.

Ramos was stabbed to death in 2018 and Rodriguez’s conviction came after a three-day trial where jurors found him guilty of murder.

Now, a jury selection is currently underway for a new sentencing trial with a new jury.

This case is being heard in the 406th District Court.

