Mexican Consulate empowers migrant education during Binational Education Week

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The sixth edition of the Binational Education Week has officially kicked off, dedicating this entire week to promoting education across all consulates in north America.

This year’s theme, ‘Migrant ideas,’ underscores the consulate’s efforts to empower migrants and Mexican residents living in the United States to continue their education, whether here or in Mexico through online platforms.

“Both the Mexican government and each consulate will dedicate a lot of Facebook lives, webinars. Also, live talks, like the one we’re having here at the consulate from TAMIU. Tomorrow, we’re going to have one from Laredo College,” said Jimena Morales from the Mexican Consulate.

For more information on these activities, you can call 956-723-0990.

