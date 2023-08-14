Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Seven people detained by Encinal Police following vehicle bailout

Seven people detained by Encinal Police following vehicle bailout
Seven people detained by Encinal Police following vehicle bailout(Encinal Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police and Border Patrol agents are involved in a chase after a driver disregarded the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 10, when a vehicle heading north attempted to avoid Border Patrol agents until they got stopped at mile marker 38.

It was there that eight people jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Police managed to track down seven of them but the driver was not found.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police
Joel David Chavez
Jury finds Joel David Chavez III guilty of murder
Driver, 20-year-old Carlos Humberto of El Cenizo and a passenger 21-year-old Rene Galvan, of...
Two men arrested following human smuggling pursuit that resulted in crash, DPS says
Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 4: Text messages between Gracy and Joel on display
Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 4: Text messages between Gracy and Joel on display

Latest News

10p newscast recording
Man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
Four killed in Sunday morning accident
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Slim Shower Chance Tuesday