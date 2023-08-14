Seven people detained by Encinal Police following vehicle bailout

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police and Border Patrol agents are involved in a chase after a driver disregarded the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 10, when a vehicle heading north attempted to avoid Border Patrol agents until they got stopped at mile marker 38.

It was there that eight people jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Police managed to track down seven of them but the driver was not found.

The case remains under investigation.

