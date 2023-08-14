Slight Shower Chance Late Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will stall near our area during Tuesday, and may act as a focus for taller clouds to form mover our area Tuesday afternoon, perhaps in conjunction with the late afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Many places will be missed by the showers, but it is a chance, and the scattered showers that do form could be decent. I will watch the radars Tuesday, just in case. The hot weather will continue this week. There are indications that an increasing chance of showers will occur early mid next week with a wave in the upper level wind flow arriving from the gulf.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.