UISD to welcome 40,000+ students this Tuesday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 40,000 students are heading back to the classrooms on Tuesday.

United I.S.D. is back in session for the 2023 school year.

The district is asking parents to get their kids ready early.

UISD is continuing to provide breakfast and lunch free of charge to all of its students.

The district has 54 campuses, so traffic on the first day of school can present something of a challenge.

Elementary school students will start at 7:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m., middle school will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sixth grade campuses will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and lastly, high school will be from 8:35 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with ninth grade campuses starting at 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

