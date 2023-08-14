Webb County Commissioners approve burn ban
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - County commissioners approved a 90 day burn ban for Webb County.
Webb joins 181 other counties that have a burn ban in place.
Commissioners say the high risk of wildfires contributed to their decision.
Webb County last voted on a burn ban back in February of this year, which expired in May.
This current ban would expire on Nov. 12.
Residents who violate the burn ban could face a $500 fine.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.