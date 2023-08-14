Zapata County ISD kicks off school year

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Over 3,000 Zapata County students headed back to the classroom on Monday.

Monday was the first day of school for Zapata County ISD.

This year, elementary schools will start classes at 7:40 a.m., middle school will start at 7:50 a.m. and high school will start at 8:00 a.m.

This month, the Zapata County Commissioners Court approved a resolution designating September as Attendance Month, so they can encourage students to go to class.

