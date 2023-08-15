Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

13 bodies found in freezers in Veracruz State

By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERACRUZ, MX. (KGNS) - At least 13 bodies are found in freezers in Mexico’s Veracruz state.

According to the Veracruz Attorney General, the discovery was made in two different buildings in the City of Poza Rica.

Six suspects have been detained.

An investigation into the incident has begun and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory tests to find the suspects.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out their own investigation into the incident as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Jorge Rodriguez Jr.
Man convicted of killing UISD Coach appeals 50 year sentence
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police

Latest News

13 bodies found in freezers in Veracruz State
Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office identifies soldier who shot at protestors
Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office identifies soldier who shot at protestors
Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office identifies soldier who shot at protestors
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers body of Honduran migrant in Rio Grande; another body found near floating barrier