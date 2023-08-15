13 bodies found in freezers in Veracruz State

VERACRUZ, MX. (KGNS) - At least 13 bodies are found in freezers in Mexico’s Veracruz state.

According to the Veracruz Attorney General, the discovery was made in two different buildings in the City of Poza Rica.

Six suspects have been detained.

An investigation into the incident has begun and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory tests to find the suspects.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out their own investigation into the incident as well.

