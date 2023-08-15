Shop Local
Councilmember Vanessa Perez announces reelection bid

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Election season is right around the corner, and many are gearing up to put their name in the hat.

Some of the seats up for grabs will be races for city council members.

Vanessa Perez, the current councilmember for district seven announced that she will be seeking re-election.

Perez said she wants to continue working to improve her district.

“I haven’t finished what I started yet so I’m still working and I’m hoping the voters will give me an opportunity to continue my work. As we know you only get 2-4 year terms so hopefully I can get another four years and if not I want to leave my district better than when I got here,” said Perez.

Perez said she will continue to work on projects like improving the quality of life for the people living in la bota and improvements to the world trade bridge and mines road traffic.

