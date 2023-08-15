Shop Local
Doctors Hospital earns prestigious national recognition

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A prominent healthcare institution in Laredo has achieved a remarkable milestone.

Doctors Hospital of Laredo has been announced as one of the distinguished recipients of the Universal Health Services Excellence Award.

CEO Emma Montes-Ewing expressed her gratitude and pride in receiving this esteemed recognition, highlighting the entire hospital team’s collective efforts that have contributed to this achievement.

Doctors Hospital has served the Laredo community for nearly 50 years.

