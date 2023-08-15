Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration as wildfires burn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Out of 254 counties in Texas, 191 are under a disaster declaration due to the wildfires reported in those areas.

One of the counties under the declaration is Zapata.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions persist.

Last week, Zapata emergency officials were battling a wildfire that took three days to put out and damaged 3,000 acres of land.

Under the declaration, state firefighting resources remain deployed to the counties which includes heavy equipment, paramedics, fuel, and water tankers.

More than 95 fire departments from over 75 Texas cities have been deployed to areas across the state in response to wildfire activity.

