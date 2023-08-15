Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration as wildfires burn

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Out of 254 counties in Texas, 191 are under a disaster declaration due to the wildfires reported in those areas.

One of the counties under the declaration is Zapata.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions persist.

Last week, Zapata emergency officials were battling a wildfire that took three days to put out and damaged 3,000 acres of land.

Under the declaration, state firefighting resources remain deployed to the counties which includes heavy equipment, paramedics, fuel, and water tankers.

More than 95 fire departments from over 75 Texas cities have been deployed to areas across the state in response to wildfire activity.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Jorge Rodriguez Jr.
Man convicted of killing UISD Coach appeals 50 year sentence
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police

Latest News

Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Resentencing trial underway for a man convicted of killing UISD coach
Resentencing trial underway for a man convicted of killing UISD coach
Councilmember Vanessa Perez announces reelection bid
Councilmember Vanessa Perez announces reelection bid