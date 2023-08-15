Shop Local
Laredo police announce another death linked to substance abuse

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a distressing update regarding the escalating toll of substance abuse within the city.

As of Monday, August 14, the death toll from overdoses has reached a staggering 45 individuals. This alarming figure exceeds the 40 deaths recorded last year.

Law enforcement agencies are grappling with the escalation of overdose cases. The Laredo Police Department has acknowledged that this disturbing trend is posing serious challenges to public health and safety.

