Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been more than 48 hours since the accident on Cuatro Vientos that left four teens dead.

Laredo Police are still trying to piece together what led up to the fiery crash that claimed the lives of four teens Sunday morning.

Although officials have yet to release their names, on Monday, Laredo Police confirmed the ages of the victims; two 18-year-old men, one 17-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

Interim Laredo Police Chief Steve Landin said speeding may have contributed to the collision.

“Cases like this open up our eyes and tell us that we have to watch what we are doing, fortunately it was only them and there was no other people involved underneath there where the car could’ve landed and that could further killed other people, however it is a sad situation, and one life lost is one to many,” said Chief Landin.

The acting chief believes that a new law that is set to remove the curfew for minors would allow people under the age of 18 to roam the streets until 11 p.m. which could result in more accidents.

That law is expected to take effect on Sept. 1.

According to police, due to the extreme nature of the accident they will have to rely on family DNA to identify the victims.

We hear from state officials on their plans to provide more safety around the area of the fatal accident.

