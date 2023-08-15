Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

New Assistant City Manager for Laredo selected

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s municipal leadership is set to undergo a significant change as the city welcomes its new Assistant City Manager, Jose A. Valdez Jr. The appointment was made by incumbent City Manager Joe Neeb.

Valdez, who recently held the position of City Secretary since 2017, now assumes a dual role that spans both Assistant City Manager and City Secretary, until the latter position is filled.

In a prepared statement, Valdez expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter of his career. He emphasized his commitment to leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience to bring to life the vision set forth by the City Council. Valdez further highlighted his dedication to achieving the city’s goals under the leadership of City Manager Joe Neeb.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four people killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Update: Four teenagers killed in Sunday car accident, police say
Jorge Rodriguez Jr.
Man convicted of killing UISD Coach appeals 50 year sentence
A Border Patrol supervisor is arrested after an alleged dispute with officers
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police
Joel David Chavez III found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
Joel David Chavez III found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Councilmember Vanessa Perez announces reelection bid
Councilmember Vanessa Perez announces reelection bid
Overdose deaths
Laredo police announce another death linked to substance abuse
UISD kicks-off 2023-2024 school year
UISD kicks-off 2023-2024 school year
6a newscast recording
UISD kicks-off 2023-2024 school year: Part 3