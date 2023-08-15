New Assistant City Manager for Laredo selected

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s municipal leadership is set to undergo a significant change as the city welcomes its new Assistant City Manager, Jose A. Valdez Jr. The appointment was made by incumbent City Manager Joe Neeb.

Valdez, who recently held the position of City Secretary since 2017, now assumes a dual role that spans both Assistant City Manager and City Secretary, until the latter position is filled.

In a prepared statement, Valdez expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter of his career. He emphasized his commitment to leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience to bring to life the vision set forth by the City Council. Valdez further highlighted his dedication to achieving the city’s goals under the leadership of City Manager Joe Neeb.

