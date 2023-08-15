New Assistant City Manager shares vision for Laredo’s future

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just a day after his appointment, Laredo’s newly appointed Assistant City Manager, Jose A. Valdez Jr., is expressing his profound gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and future of the Gateway City.

On Tuesday, August 15, Valdez underscored his enthusiasm for utilizing his extensive knowledge and experience to transform the vision set forth by the City Council into reality, guided by the leadership of City Manager Joseph Neeb.

“It’s just to better the community in general. If it’s making sure all the rec centers are working properly, if it’s making sure projects like restorations are completed, that’s what we need to do. So under his leadership, we’ll be implementing whatever council’s vision is,” Valdez affirmed in his statement.

Prior to Valdez’s new appointment, he had been serving as the City Secretary since 2017, a role he will continue to uphold while taking on his additional responsibilities until the City Secretary position is filled.

Below is the full press released from the City of Laredo:

City Manager Joe Neeb has selected Jose A. Valdez, Jr. as the new Assistant City Manager. Valdez most recently served the City of Laredo as City Secretary since 2017 and will serve in a dual role until the City Secretary position is filled.

“I look forward to utilizing my knowledge and experience to implement the vision of the City Council with the leadership of Mr. Neeb,” said Jose Valdez, Jr., “I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the City of Laredo’s growth and future.”

Jose A. Valdez Jr. was born and raised in Laredo to the late Jose Sr. and Romana Valdez. He is a product of the public school system and is a proud graduate of Martin High School.

Community service was something that was instilled in Valdez at an early age by his parents. He followed in his father’s footsteps and served as a City Council Member for District 7 across three terms in the 2000s, serving twice as Mayor Pro Tempore. During his time as a Council Member, he actively participated in various city and district projects, also serving as Chairman for the South Texas Development Council. Valdez also brings experience in business development and government relations, having worked as a consultant and project manager with various entities across South Texas.

Jose holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas.

More than anything, Jose strongly believes that family comes first and has been married to the love of his life, Elizabeth, for over 30 years, and together they have two children. While Assistant City Manager may be his newest title, his favorite will always be Grandpa to his three grandchildren.

