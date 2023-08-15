Shop Local
One million dollars to go towards Zacate Creek Restoration Project

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A million dollars in federal funding is going to be used to invest in a popular nature trail in central Laredo.

As part of the Zacate Creek Restoration Project, the funds will be used to enhance a section of the creek to create a new fishing area, reconstruct a retaining wall, restore the Zacate stream, landscape, and clear invasive species.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said the funds are part of a multi-million-dollar effort to restore the area to its glory.

“We’re going to close the Zacate Creek wastewater treatment plant right, decommission it and that will help improve the environment there and then there’s another grant looking at reforestation and dealing with native species so this monies will add to those plans now, or should I say this money will begin those plans, so it is reforestation, taking out the invasive species and then restoring the amenities such as the walking trails, parking areas, there’s a little auditorium area.

Cigarroa goes on to say the plans are in development, but they will depend on additional funding from the federal government.

Earlier this year, the City of Laredo and Webb County announced each entity would be giving two million to be matched with four million dollars from the federal government from The National Park Service.

