Resentencing trial underway for a man convicted of killing UISD coach

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sentencing trial for a man convicted of killing a UISD coach is underway.

Evidence of the crime scene was shown on Tuesday in the case of Jorge Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez was convicted of killing Rolando Ramos back in Feb. of 2020.

A sergeant assigned to the case went over pictures of blood at the crime scene.

The evidence collected and tested linking Rodriguez to the case.

Surveillance video was also shown to jurors.

Rodriguez is currently serving 50 years for the crime, but his attorneys are looking to appeal his conviction.

The case continues in the 406th District Court.

