Slight Shower Chance Wednesday, A Better Chance Next Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A slightly more moist lower atmosphere is allowing for scattered mainly small showers to form near and in advance of the afternoon sea breeze and with a nearby weakening front. The atmosphere will become drier, ending scattered shower chances on Thursday. We remain under a hot airmass. A wave in the upper level wind flow will bring a deeper layer of humid gulf air, and a better chance of showers early next week.

