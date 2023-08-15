Tecos sweet their way to second round of playoffs

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first round of the playoffs has come and gone for the Tecolotes of los dos Laredos as they dispatch Monclova in a sweep.

It didn’t always come easy but in the end, it was a victory late Sunday night that allowed the Tecos to bust out the brooms and lock up their spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Now the Tecos turn their eyes to their next opponent even if they don’t know exactly who that will be.

Los dos will draw the best team from the losers of the first round and that could be known soon.

Tijuana is up three games to one on Saltillo, if the Toros come up with the win, then the Tecos will take on the loser of the series between Monterrey and Laguna where the two teams are tied at two wins a piece.

No matter what the border team gets a chance to enjoy a few days off as they won’t be back in action until Saturday night right here at Uni-Trade Stadium with game two Sunday in Nuevo Laredo.

