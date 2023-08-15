UISD kicks off 2023-2024 school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a fresh new start for another batch of Laredo-area students as United Independent School District kicked its school year off.

On Tuesday, roughly 40,000 students returned to the classrooms ready to embark on another scholastic year.

Students at Nye Elementary got up bright and early ready for the first day of school.

According to UISD administrators, they have prepared all summer-long to ensure the first day of class went smoothly across the district.

Officials also have a message for parents who might not have registered their child.

“We know that parents are still moving sometimes over the summer or are unsure of where to go or what to do. So they can either attend a school on our website, our UISD website,” said Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Coss Morales. “If you enter your address you know what schools you pertain to, and so you can attend any of those schools you pertain to you can go and register at any of those campuses, or you can go to our central office admissions department and they can assist with the registration process as well, so no, it’s not too late.”

For more information you can visit the UISD website.

