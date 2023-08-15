Shop Local
UISD kicks-off 2023-2024 school year

By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a long summer, the students of United ISD returned to the classrooms Tuesday morning.

With 30 elementary schools, 13 middle schools, four high schools and three magnet schools, the district is expecting over 40,000 students to return to their respective campus.

Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Morales said the district has been preparing for the return of students for the past few weeks and they are beyond excited.

The district is reminding parents that the district will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch throughout the school year.

Elementary school students will start at 7:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m., middle school will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sixth grade campuses will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and lastly, high school will be from 8:35 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with ninth grade campuses starting at 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

