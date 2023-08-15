UISD Police discuss security measures for new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the school year is officially underway for United I.S.D. students, the UISD Police Department has implemented some new security measures to keep its students safe.

According to the district more than 40,000 students to return to school.

Amparo Guttierez Elementary School is one of many schools that welcomed 400 kids on Tuesday morning.

Since there are many students and faculty members in the district, the top concern for parents is always safety.

Sylvia Abrego with the UISD Police Department said every year they undergo a series of trainings and this year; they learned some new tactics and techniques to keep students and teachers safe.

“This year we trained in ballistic training shields certifications, riffle certification. The Chief Aaron Salazar also created what is called an SRT Team which is a special response team. They specialize in special tactics for any active shooter or any crisis that could come up,” said Abergo.

