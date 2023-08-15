Webb County implements 90-day burn ban amid rising wildfire risk

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In response to the heightened risk of wildfires due to severe heat, high winds, and drought conditions, the Webb County Commissioner’s Court has enacted a 90-day burn ban. The ban, which went into effect on Tuesday, August 15, prohibits all outdoor burning activities that could potentially lead to the ignition of a wildfire.

Those found violating the burn ban could face a hefty fine of up to $500. The move comes as authorities across the region grapple with the increasing threat of wildfires amid unfavorable weather conditions.

Judge Tano Tijerina, the Webb County Judge, spoke about the necessity of the burn ban. “We’re taking it day by day,” Tijerina stated, “We did a 90-day burn ban. We are going to take it day by day. We need some rain, so hopefully, it rains pretty quickly. We decided to do it, and it’s for the safety of the county.”

Tijerina emphasized the dangerous situation posed by the dry weather and escalating winds. “Obviously, the dry weather, the winds are picking up. Obviously, just a little spark and it’s basically gasoline out there,” he said, “The grass is no longer green, it’s brown now, it’s dried up. So, it’s a very dangerous situation, and we have to make sure to keep the residents and the county safe.”

Webb County now joins a growing list of counties taking similar measures to mitigate wildfire risks. A total of 181 other counties are currently under burn bans in response to the concerning weather conditions.

