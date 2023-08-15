Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Kendra Woodruff said she does her best to avoid the stress and chaos during pickup at her son Connor’s school. But something happened Friday that has this single mom pretty upset.

“I know we weren’t safe,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said she is still trying to figure out why an angry driver came after her last Friday, just down the block from Boulder Creek Elementary in north Phoenix.

The mom said she had just picked her son up and was driving away when a man sped up behind them, swerved in front, then boxed their vehicle in.

Moments later, the man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car. He then took his fist and smashed her side mirror in an act of road rage.

“I definitely was scared because he did look like he was going to do something to the car,” Connor said. “I was just worried he was going to hurt me and my mom.”

Woodruff took a couple of pictures of the angry driver’s car as it pulled away. It was some type of silver four-door sedan. You can’t quite read the license plate.

“The last thing that I saw was one full swing towards the mirror, and that’s when I reached for my phone,” Woodruff said. “I believe he saw it because he was running back in his car and took off.”

There is always a long line of cars in front of the school during pickup hours, with a lot of impatient parents.

Woodruff said she can’t recall anything out of the ordinary on Friday that would have prompted someone to chase her down and become violent.

“It was more than scary; it was alarming,” said Kendra. “For somebody to not just pull over behind us when we tried to let him by but to intentionally block us in again and come at a woman who is alone with a child with so many people around and so many witnesses, so many children around, you can’t predict someone’s state of mind. It was terrifying.’”

