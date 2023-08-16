Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
File photo: Zapata brush fire
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration as wildfires burn
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal