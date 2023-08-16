El Cenizo receives over million dollars in federal funds for street improvements

El Cenizo, TX. (KGNS) - The community of El Cenizo will soon see some improvements on the roadways.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez announced one million and one hundred and fifty thousand dollars that will go towards street improvements.

The funds will be used to pave Morales Street, and Hernandez Street, which are areas that are prone to flooding.

El Cenizo Mayor Carina Hernandez said this funding is a big help that will go a long way.

“It is very important, you know, we have people who travel daily, they go to work, we have children that walk to the elementary school daily, so it is very important for our city to have these streets repaired,” said Mayor Hernandez.

Congressman Cuellar said that these new improvements will also allow first responders to be able to reach El Cenizo residents in times of need.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.