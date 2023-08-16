Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hotter Drier Weather, Rain Chance Early Next Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers will track over a few lucky areas before they fade away with the loss of daytime heat after early evening. Hotter, drier air will arrive aloft by Thursday morning over most of Texas as a cool airmass moves east away from north Texas. This will bring sunnier and quite hot weather during the rest of the week into the weekend. A disturbance will form in the gulf and move west into south Texas early/mid next week, bringing a decent chance of showers and thundershowers in our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance Wednesday, A Better Chance Next Week
Back to school heat continues with a hope of rain
Back to school heat continues with a hope of rain