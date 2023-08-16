Hotter Drier Weather, Rain Chance Early Next Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers will track over a few lucky areas before they fade away with the loss of daytime heat after early evening. Hotter, drier air will arrive aloft by Thursday morning over most of Texas as a cool airmass moves east away from north Texas. This will bring sunnier and quite hot weather during the rest of the week into the weekend. A disturbance will form in the gulf and move west into south Texas early/mid next week, bringing a decent chance of showers and thundershowers in our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.