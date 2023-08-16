ICE conducts repatriation flight from Laredo Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 100 migrants are flown back to their country of origin as part of the government’s efforts to deter illegal border crossings.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out repatriation charter flights from Laredo.

The ICE Air Operations division organized these flights for the transfer and removal of noncitizens.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Harlingen conducted the repatriation charter flights and took off from Laredo International Airport.

Miguel Vergara, the field office director for ERO Harlingen said that these migrants were given the opportunity to state their case to stay in the United States but were denied asylum.

“Some of them came through the border here recently, their immigration case was adjudicated. Some of them were apprehended in the interior by ERO which has the sole duty or responsibility of enforcing the immigration law in the interior of the United States and the case was also adjudicated and processed,” said Vergara. “What they both have in common is that they both reached the end, they both saw a judge and the judge concluded that they cannot remain in the United States, they issued the order of removal an ERO is enforced or executed in that order.”

Vergara added that it’s important to show these flights are happening to show the consequences of entering the U.S. illegally.

The migrants were believed to be from central and South America.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.