Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission addresses rising drug overdose deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A committee dedicated to devising policies and services to curb drug and alcohol abuse is turning its focus toward a growing concern: the escalating number of drug overdose deaths in Laredo.

In Wednesday, August 16′s session of the Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission, members congregated to address the pressing issue of drug overdose deaths within the community. The current count of drug overdose-related fatalities in Laredo stands at a staggering 45, marking a significant uptick from last year’s toll of 40 deaths.

The meeting brought together representatives from various local organizations, all united by a shared mission to tackle this dire situation head-on. Earl Medina, Secretary of the Drug and Alcohol Commission, emphasized the significance of these gatherings: “It’s very important for us to have these meetings because we need to be aware of what’s going on in our community. Not a lot of people have the mentality of knowing that there are a lot of issues going on out there, but we want to make sure that we’re representing the community as well as the City of Laredo to save lives. That’s the most important reason we have these meetings.”

Medina revealed that the Commission holds high hopes for the imminent opening of a much-anticipated detox facility. Expected to launch in September, the facility will be situated at the intersection of Chicago and Juarez Street. This facility aims to provide critical support and care to individuals seeking to overcome substance abuse.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.