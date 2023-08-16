Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission addresses rising drug overdose deaths

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A committee dedicated to devising policies and services to curb drug and alcohol abuse is turning its focus toward a growing concern: the escalating number of drug overdose deaths in Laredo.

In Wednesday, August 16′s session of the Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission, members congregated to address the pressing issue of drug overdose deaths within the community. The current count of drug overdose-related fatalities in Laredo stands at a staggering 45, marking a significant uptick from last year’s toll of 40 deaths.

The meeting brought together representatives from various local organizations, all united by a shared mission to tackle this dire situation head-on. Earl Medina, Secretary of the Drug and Alcohol Commission, emphasized the significance of these gatherings: “It’s very important for us to have these meetings because we need to be aware of what’s going on in our community. Not a lot of people have the mentality of knowing that there are a lot of issues going on out there, but we want to make sure that we’re representing the community as well as the City of Laredo to save lives. That’s the most important reason we have these meetings.”

Medina revealed that the Commission holds high hopes for the imminent opening of a much-anticipated detox facility. Expected to launch in September, the facility will be situated at the intersection of Chicago and Juarez Street. This facility aims to provide critical support and care to individuals seeking to overcome substance abuse.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

Webb County and LADD officials voice support for Bentley’s Law
Webb County and LADD officials voice support for Bentley’s Law
Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission addresses rising drug overdose deaths
Laredo Drug and Alcohol Commission addresses rising drug overdose deaths
Laredo gears up for 59th annual Christmas parade with new daytime format
Laredo gears up for 59th annual Christmas parade with new daytime format
Laredo gears up for 59th annual Christmas parade with new daytime format
Laredo gears up for 59th annual Christmas parade with new daytime format