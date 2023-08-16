Laredo gears up for 59th annual Christmas parade with new daytime format

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It might be four months away, but the festive season is already knocking at our doors as preparations kick off for the 59th Annual Christmas Parade.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9th at 12 p.m. when the streets of Laredo will come alive with the colorful floats and cheerful performers that characterize this beloved event. This year, the honor of parade marshals falls upon the superintendents from the United Independent School District (UISD) and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD).

Last year’s evening parade was a visual delight, and anticipation for this year’s festivities is running high. However, parade-goers can expect a change in the routine, as the parade is set to take on a new daytime format instead of the customary night-time spectacle. This year’s parade theme is “Let the Fiesta Begin.”

Participants have until August 31st to submit their applications, ensuring they don’t miss out on being part of this spirited occasion. For those who wish to participate, requesting an application is as easy as sending an email to vparade12@yahoo.com.

